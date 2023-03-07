Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, March 7, 2023 – Former Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu has warned elected leaders from the Mount Kenya region against disobeying Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Speaking over the weekend, Wambugu called on politicians from the vote-rich region not only to work with Gachagua but also make sure he succeeded in his role as DP.

He explained that their fate in the 2027 polls was tied to the second-in-command’s success, drawing parallels to the axe that fell on Jubilee lawmakers in August 2022.

“We have a government led by President William Ruto which made a lot of promises. If it fails to deliver, it is possible for those who were elected on a wave to be thrown out of a wave,” Wambugu opined.

Wambugu opined that unless the sitting MPs planned to rebel and be part of the new wave that will rise in 2027, they had no option but to ensure Gachagua delivers.

According to former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s ally, whether or not the DP delivers would affect the region as it would open a window for his failures to be used to sideline Central Kenya.

“We are in a country where development politics and government positions depend on how strong the national leaders you are.

“His failure is going to be put on all of us and will be the excuse for the reason why development is not given to us, or jobs do not come our way,” he explained.

Furthermore, he cautioned the leaders against looking down upon Gachagua. He stated that the DP was no pushover and they should not be fooled by his utterances.

The ex-Jubilee legislator argued that the leaders from Mt Kenya needed to learn how to handle the outspoken DP.

“The best yet hardest approach is to strengthen his strengths and weaken his weaknesses. If he has an issue with what he has a problem with communication, help him, if he is being attacked, defend him,” he stated.

