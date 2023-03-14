Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, March 14, 2023 – Footballer, Eden Hazard has revealed his relationship with Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has completely broken down and they are no longer on speaking terms, having gone over two months without playing for the European champions.

The former Chelsea winger has only featured for 296 minutes in all competitions this season, contributing a single goal and assist.

Hazard’s last appearance for Real Madrid came in the Copa del Rey against fourth tier side CP Cacereno.

Despite not having much game time, Hazard recently announced he has no intention of leaving the club this summer and wants to see out the final year of his contract – worth £470,000 per week.

The 32-year-old speaking to Belgian outlet RTBF said that he does not speak to head coach Ancelotti amid his absence from the team.

‘There is respect between us,’ Hazard said. ‘But I’m not going to say that we talk to each other, because we don’t talk to each other.

‘But there will always be respect. Even if tomorrow, he doesn’t make me play anymore.

‘I have to have respect for a guy like Carlo Ancelotti. What he represents for football, what he has done in his career, there is no problem.’

Hazard moved to the Spanish giants in 2019 for an initial £88.3m in a five-year deal to become Real Madrid’s highest paid player.

Hazard admitted in the interview that he wants to ‘feel important’ and regain confidence on the pitch, having previously excelled for Chelsea over a seven-year-spell at Stamford Bridge.

‘I miss it, I want to play, I want to have fun on the field,’ Hazard said. ‘I hope deep inside me that I can bring something and that the coach is still counting on me.

‘I would like to stay, I’ve always said that.

‘I hope to play and to show that I can still do it. People have doubts, that’s normal, I understand for me, I’m still here next year. You never know, but a transfer is not in my plan.’

Hazard retired from international football following the World Cup in Qatar, with his two group stage appearances marking the final games of his 126-cap career with Belgium.