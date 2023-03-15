Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday March 15, 2023 – Rapper, Skales has revealed that he and his wife, Precious, have made peace and are now back together as a couple.

Recall that in October 2022, Skales shared a cryptic post and then went on to call out Precious for mourning his mum who had just died. According to Skales, Precious did not show his mum care when she was alive, but posted a tribute after her death just “for the gram.”

He then asked Precious to take the post down.

All appears to be well with them now as Skales took to his Instagram page this morning to apologize to his wife for bringing their issues to the public, when he could have settled it in private. He went on to wish her a happy birthday.

His post read

‘Learning to control emotions and taking care of my mental health when life throws me down has to be one of the amazing life lessons I’ve learnt.

We both made mistakes and I sincerely apologize for letting my grieving times get the best of me by bringing what should be our private life into the public eye,isn’t an act I am proud of and I promise to keep progressing daily in my actions & becoming a better man in handling situations.

Happy birthday my Queen @her_sanity11

I truly love, respect and care for you & I promise to do better! Cheers to most amazing year yet.”