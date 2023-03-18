Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday March 18, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has dared Azimio leader Raila Odinga to lead his mass action on Monday, saying they are ready for him.

In a statement to Kenyans, Gachagua detailed the police’s plan to counter Raila Odinga’s demos to ensure no one gets hurt.

According to Gachagua, President William Ruto’s Government will deploy enough security within the Central Business District (CBD) on Monday to allow Kenyans to go to work and open their businesses despite the demos.

He noted that the police will safeguard businesses and property across the CBD as they scuttle plans for potential violence.

The DP also assured Kenyans of their security, urging city residents to continue their daily routines as usual.

“Kenyans should treat those protest calls with contempt and move on with their work as usual; security agencies will provide security to ensure that hardworking and peaceful Kenyans are not disturbed and distracted.”

“It is very unpatriotic, irresponsible and immoral for any leader to call for demonstrations when the Government is working hard to stabilise the economy,” read the statement in part.

Additionally, he stated that the Government was working to assure investors that Kenya was a peaceful country.

Therefore, any disruptions caused will be dealt with the full force of the law.

On the other hand, police sources intimated that a number of various elite squads, such as the General Service Police Unit (GSU), will be deployed for the demos.

It was indicated that the police were also using intelligence reports to map out areas where there would be violence to contain Azimio’s plans.

The Kenyan DAILY POST