Tuesday, March 7, 2023 – The iconic tree at Jacaranda Grounds where ordinary Kenyans from estates and slums around the historic grounds meet to discuss politics has been cut down.

According to reports, the grounds were cordoned off by the police before the tree was cut down.

Members of Bunge La Mwananchi led by Nuru Okanga were also denied access to the grounds by the police.

Police said they were following orders from above.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.