Tuesday, March 28, 2023 – President William Ruto’s Council of Economic Advisors chairperson David Ndii has asked Kenyans to prepare for tough economic times.

Taking to his Twitter, Ndii publicly announced that the Kenya Kwanza government will disappoint the hustlers complaining of the high cost of living to the end of its rule.

He warned those people earning less and using their money for alcohol and other entertainment staff to change their ways because life will continue getting difficult.

“Good people, if KSh 500 is beer money to you, this administration will infuriate you to no end. You need to watch your stress levels because we are not going anywhere,” David Ndii said in a tweet.

Ndii’s comments come at a time Azimio Leader Raila Odinga asked Kenyans to take to the streets every Monday and Thursday to push Ruto to lower the cost of living.

During the campaigns in the run-up to the 2022 elections, Ruto pledged to bring down the cost of living if he succeeded Rtd. President Uhuru Kenyatta.

However, more than six months after taking the oath of office, the cost of living has gone up beyond reach for the majority of Kenyans.

For instance, the prices of basic food items have considerably gone up under the Kenya Kwanza government as compared to during the Jubilee regime.

The Kenyan DAILY POST