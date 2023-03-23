Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 23 March 2023 – A road user has shared a video of a miraa driver who was filmed driving recklessly as he transported the perishable commodity.

He was speeding dangerously and bullying other motorists along a busy highway.

He expertly switched lanes and disappeared into the horizon, leaving behind a cloud of dust.

You’d think the driver started out as a rally driver before switching careers.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.