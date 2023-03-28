Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, March 28, 2023 – One of the goons who invaded retired President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Northlands farm was filmed shamelessly trying to sub-divide the land.

He paraded his face in front of the camera and mocked the former head of state.

A social media user was dumbfounded after watching the video.

He shared the video on Twitter and wrote, “I know the media won’t show how this Country can’t be short of fools!

“So someone is subdividing another person’s lands exposing their faces at Northland’s City farm,”

As reported earlier, armed goons invaded the Kenyatta family-owned Northlands farm near Ruiru on the Eastern Bypass as anti-government protests entered the second week.

The gang invaded the property some minutes to noon armed with machetes and power saws.

The group cut down rows of eucalyptus trees planted along the perimeter electric fence and carted away livestock grazing on the expansive property.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.