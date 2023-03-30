Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 30 March 2023 – Rowdy Azimio protesters were captured on camera hanging dangerously on a speeding police vehicle in Oyugis town as they staged protests over the high cost of living.

The cops had been deployed to the town to disperse the protesters but they were overwhelmed, forcing them to speed off.

A video shared online shows the protesters hanging dangerously on the police vehicle while carrying twigs and placards.

Azimio leader Raila Odinga has vowed that he will continue with the protests, despite Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki declaring the weekly Monday and Thursday protests illegal

The Kenyan DAILY POST.