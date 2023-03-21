Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 21 March 2023 – Azimio protests in Kisumu were marred with drama after a lady undressed in broad daylight while protesting against the high cost of living.

She shamelessly undressed and slept in the middle of a busy road, thus causing inconvenience to motorists who were going on with their daily hustles.

A matatu driver almost ran over her but was restrained by other protesters.

Watch the video.

Kisumu protests.. This is crazy… pic.twitter.com/Whz0t8dqQp — Mushene Moto (@MotoMushene) March 21, 2023

