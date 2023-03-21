Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Tuesday, 21 March 2023 – Azimio protests in Kisumu were marred with drama after a lady undressed in broad daylight while protesting against the high cost of living.
She shamelessly undressed and slept in the middle of a busy road, thus causing inconvenience to motorists who were going on with their daily hustles.
A matatu driver almost ran over her but was restrained by other protesters.
Watch the video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
