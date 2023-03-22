Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, March 22, 2023 – Over the weekend, popular rapper Odi Wa Muranga alleged that he was sexually harassed by bouncers at Mi Amor lounge in Langata.

He claimed that he had gone to the washrooms to relieve himself when he was confronted by the bouncers and sexually harassed.

However, comedian Eric Omondi told him to stop lying and tarnishing people’s businesses and shared a CCTV footage showing what transpired.

The youthful rapper was reportedly caught in the female washrooms having sex with a lady.

A reveler who frequents the club caught Odi Wa Muranga and a lady making out in the washrooms when she went to relieve herself and alerted the bouncers.

The bouncers immediately responded.

Omondi shared CCTV footage of Odi Wa Muranga and the lady entering the female washrooms to prove his claims.

Check this out.

