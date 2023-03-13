Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, March 13, 2023 – A Kenyan lady identified as Judy is the talk of social media after she accused popular Nigerian businessman Pascal Okechukwu alias Cubana Chief Priest of dumping her after she gave birth.

Judy claims she met the businessman last year after she went to Lagos for a friend’s wedding.

They met at a high-end hotel in Nigeria where she had gone for dinner.

As she was returning to her hotel room, the flamboyant businessman approached her.

She didn’t know he was popular in Nigerian social circles.

One thing led to another and they had unprotected ‘fun’.

She informed the businessman of the pregnancy and he promised to take care of their baby once she delivers.

However, he cut communication and dumped her immediately after she gave birth.

She has been trying to reach out to him in vain, prompting her to come out in public.

She further claims that the businessman is threatening her after she demanded a DNA test.

Watch her break down in tears as she narrates her woes.

