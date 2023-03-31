Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, March 31, 2023 – A social media user captured a video of Azimio protesters in Kisumu engaging police in cat-and-mouse games during the chaotic Thursday demos.

The protesters were armed with stones and a catapult which they used to aim at police officers who had been deployed to quell the protests.

In the video, the rowdy protesters are seen confronting the heavily armed cops with stones.

One of the protesters is heard in the video telling his colleague to aim at the head as he prepares to release the stone from the catapult.

“Pima kichwa( aim at the head’’ he says.

The protesters are skilled in stone-throwing.

You might confuse them with a trained militia group.

Watch video.

