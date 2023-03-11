Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, March 11, 2023 – A video trending online shows minors acting out after getting high at a pajamas’ sleep over party.

The party appeared to have alcohol and other substances available for the minors.

As the party was underway, the minors were filmed kissing each other, dancing seductively and grinding against each other.

The video also shows some of them writhing on the floor following suspected substance abuse.

Watch the video below.