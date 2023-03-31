Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, March 31, 2023 – Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka was spotted wearing what appears to be a bulletproof vest during Thursday’s Azimio demos in Embakasi West Constituency.

Kalonzo is among senior Azimio One Kenya Alliance politicians who are protesting over the high cost of living in the country and electoral injustices.

Kalonzo, who is also the Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, was spotted on top of his car wearing what appears to be an oversized bulletproof vest.

Raila Odinga, the leader of the demos, rides in a bulletproof car and on Thursday he claimed his car was hit by seven live bullets and none penetrated the 2019 Toyota Landcruiser V8.

It appears Kalonzo is not leaving anything to chance despite telling his supporters that he doesn’t fear being killed or arrested for participating in the ‘unlawful’ Azimio demos.

Here is a photo of Kalonzo Musyoka with what appears to be a bulletproof vest.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.