Friday, 03 March 2023 – Police have launched investigations into the death of a 22-year-old patient believed to have jumped to his death from the seventh floor of Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) in Nairobi.

The deceased patient identified as Timothy Kinuthia jumped on Thursday around 1 am when other patients were asleep.

According to the security guards who man the hospital, they heard a loud bang on the ground floor.

When they went to check what was happening, they found Kinuthia’s body lying on the floor.

Police officers were called to the scene before moving the body to the city mortuary.

The seventh and eighth floors of the referral hospital host patients suffering from communicable diseases such as malaria, HIV/Aids, pneumonia and Tuberculosis (TB).

The hospital is yet to issue a statement on how long the patient had been at the facility.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.