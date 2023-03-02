Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, March 2, 2023 – The African Ombudsman and Mediators’ Association (AOMA) have congratulated the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission on how it conducted the last year’s presidential election in Kenya.

In a report made public on Wednesday, AOMA said former IEBC chairman, Wafula Chebukati and his team performed their duties in a transparent, impartial, and independent way without favouring any side.

“The Mission noted that IEBC representatives carried out their duties in a transparent, unbiased, and independent way. The voting places and tallying centers were open to authorized agents and observers,” the association stated.

The association also stated that the vote-counting process was transparent and conducted in front of representatives from the media, observers, and political parties.

AOMA further reported that candidates and their supporters generally accepted the election results.

The delegation also noted that some candidates conveyed words of congratulations to their rivals after the results were announced.

The congratulatory message to Chebukati and his team comes at a time former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, who emerged second in the election, has insisted that the August 9th Presidential election was not free and fair.

Raila Odinga and his supporters have been claiming that Chebukati and rogue IEBC officials rigged him out of the election.

