Monday, March 6, 2023 – UDA Secretary General Cleophas Malala has warned that no one will get a government job if he is not a member of President William Ruto’s UDA party.

Speaking during the launch of a party registration drive in Kisumu, Malala implored the area residents to register with the party, arguing that it would open doors for opportunities and economic prosperity in the region.

According to him, registering as a UDA member would enhance chances of landing an opportunity in government jobs including recruitment to Kenya’s disciplined forces.

He claimed that the region had been sidelined in development projects for many years for being inclined towards Opposition factions.

As such, he urged the Nyanza region to join the ruling party to have a share of opportunities.

“I am here to liberate you from the challenges facing you. Since independence, you have been in opposition for years,” Malala noted in his speech.

“In every advertisement for recruitment, there are legal requirements including a national ID and academic credentials. However, there is a provision of an added advantage, if you have the UDA registration card it will be an added advantage for you in KDF, Prisons and the Kenya Forest Service.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST.