Friday, March 10, 2023 – Controversial businessman Jamal Rohosafi and his current baby mama and lover Wangari Thiongo have introduced their newborn child to the online community.

Taking to her Instagram account, Wangari shared a photo of herself, Jamal, and their newborn.

She revealed the baby’s name as Amal J Ibrahim.

Jamal responded by saying, “Gift of love♥️.”

Jamal and Wangari unveiled their relationship on Valentine’s Day.

While confirming that he is dating Wangari, Jamal posted, “Nilisema nitapenda after three years na ni kama imeenda haraka. (I said I would fall in love again after three years but it seems time has moved fast).”

In the same post, Wangari gushed over Jamal, saying having him was the best decision she ever made.

“We are celebrating more than our Valentine’s, the best decision we ever made was having you,” she wrote.

Below are photos of the first child.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.