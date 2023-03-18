Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday March 18, 2023 – Mogotio Member of Parliament, Reuben Kiborek, has threatened to lead President William Ruto’s supporters to storm Azimio leader, Raila Odinga’s Karen home if he dares march to State House on Monday.

Speaking during an interview, the youthful lawmaker stated that the Kenya Kwanza Government is prepared to deal with Azimio protesters.

He assured Raila that Ruto’s Government will have parallel demonstrations to his home if he won’t stop this maandamano nonsense.

“On this one, we dare Raila Odinga.”

“Bring it on, we can even decide to go and occupy his house in Karen,” Kiborek warned.

At the same time, the UDA legislator asked Ruto not to give in to Raila’s grievances, noting that he would do the same in 2032 if Rigathi Gachagua becomes President.

“William Ruto should not subdue to pressure because if he agrees to give him a handshake today in 2032 Gachagua will be forced to subdue to pressure and listen to his grievances.”

“In 2042 if I become president, I will be forced by the same Raila to subdue to his pressure again and listen to him,” he claimed.

On Wednesday, Ruto appealed to the ODM leader to hold peaceful demonstrations and work with the police to make sure that no lives or businesses are disrupted during the protests.

