Wednesday, March 15, 2023 – Russian President Vladimir Putin’s Government has subtly endorsed the hard stance taken by Homa Bay Town MP, Peter Kaluma, against the LGBTQ agenda in the country.

In a statement issued by the Russian Embassy in Nairobi on Wednesday, the Putin regime indirectly disparaged the LGBTQ enhancement agenda in Kenya.

Kaluma, who is a close ally of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has been at the forefront of opposing the perpetration and legalisation of LGBTQ activities in Kenya, saying it is against the law, even strongly differing with the Supreme Court of Kenya’s decision to allow registration of associations affiliated with the community.

“We in Russia believe that everything shall be natural. Natural products (without GMO) and natural gender relations,” the Russian Embassy tweeted in support of Kaluma’s hard stance on the LGBTQ community.

The debate about the activities of the community was reignited after the Supreme Court of Kenya ruled against its discrimination from registering as a society in the country.

