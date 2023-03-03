Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, March 3, 2023 – Russian government has sent a warning to the world a day after Kenya’s ruling elite and opposition figures shared their views on the legalization of the Lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) community in Kenya.

On Thursday, President William Ruto and his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, said they will not allow LGBTQ to be legalized in Kenya despite last week’s ruling by Kenya’s Supreme Court that allowed the group to form a lobby.

At the same time, Azimio One Kenya Alliance leader, Raila Odinga, who is the de facto opposition leader in Kenya, opposed the legalization of the LGBTQ community saying it is unconstitutional.

In reaction to Ruto, Gachagua, and Raila‘s tough stance on legalization of LGBTQ in the country, the Russian Embassy in Nairobi lauded the three leaders saying that the government has to safeguard the country’s fundamental beliefs or risk losing humanity.

“That is only the beginning, the West will come for more. Traditional values shall be protected, otherwise, humanity is doomed,” the Russian embassy said in a tweet on Friday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST