Sunday, 05 March 2023 – Social media guru Xtian Dela and his mother Reverend Naomi Nyogesa were very close before he cut communication and detached himself from his family.

They even released a gospel song together back in the days when Xtian Dela was a church adherent.

A video of the song surfaced on social media after his mother made a public appeal for him to return home.

According to Nyongesa, Dela has been missing for the past four years, and even his siblings have been unable to reach him.

In a viral video clip shared on Twitter, Nyongesa expressed her concerns and stated that she has been unable to contact her son, as he had blocked her.

“He said he was very busy and since then I have never heard from him. He has blocked me. Wherever he is, let him know his mum wants to see him. Staying for four years without seeing your child is not easy,” said Nyongesa.

Nyongesa explained that she noticed her son’s strange behavior on social media, which she felt was not right.

She was shocked when she realized that he had blocked her, preventing her from reaching out to him.

“People used to show me how my son was behaving on social media and I couldn’t believe it.

“This was someone I had raised well. In fact, growing up, he used to sing with me in a Gospel band. I’m a singer too,” Nyongesa said.

Watch a video of the gospel song that they recorded together.

Xtian Dela and his mum (Naomi Nyongesa) back in the day singing a gospel song pic.twitter.com/9uqlkbHytu — DAILY POST (@TheKenyanPost) March 5, 2023

