Friday, March 10, 2023 – A viral video of South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa stylishly checking out the country’s new Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga, has got people talking online.

This occurred while the new Cabinet Ministers and deputies were sworn in by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo in Cape Town.

During the event, the Chief Justice called the new Minister of Transport, Sindisiwe Chikunga, who strolled majestically to the front.

The 64-year-old politician was clad in an olive green loose dress, which did nothing to conceal her heavy lower build.

President Cyril Ramaposa was sitting with VP Paul Mashatile at the front when Sindisiwe Chikunga strutted forward for her swearing-in. Ramaphosa however, could not help but steal a glance at the new minister.

Watch the video below