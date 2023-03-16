Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, March 16, 2023 – A video has emerged of goons associated with Azimio la Umoja Movement destroying a vehicle by smashing its windows during the ongoing demonstrations in Kisumu County on Wednesday.

In the video, youths holding sticks were seen attacking an innocent motorist who was caught unaware of the demos organised by Azimio leader, Raila Odinga.

Raila has organised the demos in protest of the high cost of living in the country.

The climax of Raila Odinga’s demos will be on Monday when he will lead thousands of his supporters in storming the State House in Nairobi to evict President William Ruto who he claims is illegally in office.

On Wednesday, Ruto condemned the ongoing demos and warned Raila Odinga of consequences should he try to interrupt businesses in Nairobi or destroy properties on March 20th.

Here is a video of Raila Odinga’s goons destroying a car in Kisumu County on Wednesday.

Totally Unacceptable.Kenya is bigger than a single individual.I hope ICC is watching pic.twitter.com/A3BpTzmlFj — M.M (@moturimoturi) March 16, 2023

