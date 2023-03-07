Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, March 7, 2023 – A video has emerged of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga being denied access to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations headquarters where former Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang’i was ‘detained’

Matiang’i was detained on Tuesday morning after he refused to record a statement about his alleged raid at his home in Karen last month.

His lawyers said the investigators framed their two areas of interest to which Matiang’i on the advice of his legal team invoked his constitutional right to remain silent.

Other sources said the lawyers were expecting the cross-examination to be about the summons, but when they got to the DCI, the questions changed as the investigating officers started querying Matiang’i about his assets.

Matiang’i apparently did not respond to any of the questions as per Article 49 of the Constitution, where a person has the right to remain silent, at which point the officers then stated that he will be arrested.

He was detained at DCI headquarters and Raila Odinga who is the head of Azimio One Kenya Alliance came to pay him a visit in the afternoon.

However, DCI sleuths manning the gate, told Raila Odinga they have orders from above not to allow anyone inside.

Efforts by Raila Odinga to argue that DCI headquarters is a public place proved futile.

Here is the video of Baba being denied access to the DCI headquarters where Matiang’i is detained.

The Kenyan DAILY POST