Monday, March 20, 2023 – One person has been shot in the Kibra constituency while demonstrating against the high cost of living in the country.

In a video that was captured outside Toi Market, the injured man is seen being rushed to hospital by a Boda Boda rider.

However, the demonstrators said he is not a protester but a mechanic based at Kenyatta Market.

The incident happens as demonstrations continue to rock the capital city as more Kenyans join mass action organized by Azimio leader, Raila Odinga.

Already business has been paralyzed in Nairobi’s Central Business District as demonstrators engage anti-riot police in running battles.

No major incident has been reported in Nairobi but the situation may worsen in the afternoon as Raila Odinga and other Azimio top honchos march to the state house to protest over the high cost of living.

Here is the video of one protestor being rushed to hospital after being shot by police.

