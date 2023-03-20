Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, March 20, 2023 – A video has emerged of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Secretary General, Edwin Sifuna, being teargassed on Monday as he led demonstrators in storming Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).

The Nairobi senator was seen wiping tears as he confronted an OCS who reportedly ordered his officers to teargas him and other Azimio leaders.

Here is the video

Azimio leaders led by ODM Sec. Gen. Edwin Sifuna teargassed by police as they were leaving KICC, claim Senate Minority Leader Stewart Madzayo arrested pic.twitter.com/vxTgFqzn68 — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) March 20, 2023

