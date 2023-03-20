Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, March 20, 2023 – Nairobi Central Business District is now like a war zone as the demonstrations organized by Azimio One Kenya Alliance leader, Raila Odinga get underway.

The demos started as early as 6.30 am on Monday, and demonstrators from across the country engaged police in running battles for the better part of Monday morning.

Most businesses in Nairobi remained closed and at one time, Matatus were seen freeing Koja roundabout following a confrontation between Raila Odinga’s supporters and General Service Unit(GSU) officers

Here is the video of matatus freeing the city.

