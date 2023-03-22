Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, March 22, 2023 – Jobless Kalenjin youth are reportedly being brought from the village and deployed to Government institutions in Nairobi to work as civil servants.

A Twitter user shared a video of some Kalenjin youth being taken to a tour of various Government institutions where they will be deployed to work.

They were speaking in their local dialect.

This is the first time that the youth are stepping into the capital city.

They are reaping big since their ‘son’ is the head of state, even as millions of youth from other tribes languish in joblessness.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.