Tuesday, March 7, 2023 – A video has emerged showing Jeff Mwathi’s last moments in Dj Fatxo’s apartment along Thika Road before he died under mysterious circumstances.

According to popular Facebook blogger Simon Mwangi Muthiora, Jeff chatted throughout the night with his mother and girlfriend and sent them several videos and voice notes.

His last attempt to call his mother on WhatsApp came around 5 am before his phone went off.

In the video shared by the blogger, Jeff is the one holding the phone and appears calm.

Two ladies can also be seen in the video.

His family insists that he did not commit suicide as alleged by Dj Fatxo and his friends.

There are claims that the popular Mugithi singer bribed cops at Kasarani police station to do a cover-up.

DCI should summon the two ladies to explain what exactly happened that fateful night.

Watch a video of Jeff’s last moments before he died.

