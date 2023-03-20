Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, March 20, 2023 – A video has emerged of Azimio One Kenya Alliance protesters being whipped by General Service Unit (GSU) officers in Nairobi on Monday.

In the video that was captured along City Market in Nairobi, the two protestors were seen being whipped by batons by an army of GSU officers.

The two were among thousands of Azimio supporters who had trooped to Kenya International Convention center to honour a call by Azimio leader, Raila Odinga to protest over the high cost of living.

Here is the video….

This is what the police are doing to peaceful #Maandamano demonstrators who are hungry demanding for their rights. Why the harsh beating? That's why #RutoMustGo. Edwin Sifuna and others have been arrested. Raila Odinga we are behind you #NationalShutdown Thika Road #Malema pic.twitter.com/14ALjwR1AY — Movement for the Defence of Democracy (@AzimioMDD) March 20, 2023

