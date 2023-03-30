Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 30 March 2023 – Police acting on intelligence reportedly busted goons painting some of the sheep they stole at retired President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Northlands farm.

The cops carried out the raid at an undisclosed location along Kangundo Road and arrested the suspects.

While the suspects were being processed at Kayole police station, the area DCI boss ordered them to be released, citing orders from above.

It is suspected that Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua was the mastermind of the daring raid at Uhuru’s farm on Monday.

Watch the video of the goons painting the stolen sheep.

