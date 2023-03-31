Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, March 31, 2023 – A video has emerged of goons mugging and stealing from innocent pedestrians during the Thursday mass protest organized by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in the Embakasi West constituency.

In the video, an army of hoodlums believed to be Azimio fanatics were robbing anyone who was on the Outering Ring Road after police blocked the Raila Odinga convoy from accessing the busy road.

Hundreds of people were mugged during the standoff between police and Azimio supporters and this video is among many that were recorded when goons took advantage of the situation and started stealing.

However, the Azimio leaders have accused the Government of hiring the goons to cause chaos and then paint the demonstrators in a bad light.

Here is the video of goons robbing and mugging innocent Kenyans on Thursday at Donholm, Nairobi on Thursday.

The police need to start using bullets instead of teargas…

WTF is this?

KDD 233P#KDD233P pic.twitter.com/Eh9yMWmpgl — Allium♠️ (@ButterBullet_) March 30, 2023

