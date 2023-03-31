Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, March 31, 2023 – A Kenyan has shared a video of goons burning a car along Manyanja Road on Thursday during the Azimio protest.

The saloon car was burnt outside Bee Centre by an army of goons who also raided shops and hardware near the busy area.

Goods worth millions of shillings were destroyed as goons pelted police with stones as they tried to calm the situation.

The youth had come from Soweto and Mihango slums and were expressing their anger after police thwarted an attempt by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and other Azimio leaders from accessing Jacaranda Grounds in Embakasi East Constituency.

Here is the video of the destruction as Azimio leaders claim their protests were peaceful.

