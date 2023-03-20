Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, March 20, 2023 – A video has emerged from Nairobi Central Business District of a ‘protester’ being taught a lesson after he tried to pickpocket during the ongoing Azimio mass protests in Nairobi on Monday.

The video clip was captured along Kenneth Matiba road in Nairobi where the pickpocket cum was encircled by an angry mob after attempting to snatch a phone from an innocent bystander.

The pickpocket got a dog’s beating and fainted after a whip from a Matatu driver.

Here is the video.

