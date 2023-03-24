Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday March 24, 2023 – Protests in a state in Nigeria called Nasarawa entered day three on Thursday, March 23.

Viral videos shared online show women protesting naked after the March 18 governorship election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Governor Abdullahi Sule, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as the winner of the governorship election in the area and the women took to the streets to express their displeasure.

The reason for their protest was that INEC went ahead to announce a winner of the governorship election when there was contention in the results that emanated from Gayam and Ciroma electoral wards in the state capital.

Some of the women wore black while protesting. Others stripped completely naked and bitterly expressed their displeasure in front of the camera.

The women said they did not vote for Governor Sule and they accused him of rigging himself to power and forcing himself on them.

They chanted songs as they marched with placards that had inscriptions like, “Stop the conspiracy against our people,” “INEC should reverse the declaration now,” and “Our Vote must count. Ombugadu won.”

Videos of the protest are now being shared online with viewers talking about it.

The State Returning Officer for the governorship election, Professor Tanko Ishaya, declared that Governor Sule of the APC polled 347,209 votes, to beat his closest rival, David Ombugadu of the PDP, who had 283,016 votes.

Watch videos of the protest below.

Day 3:

Those who stole our mandate will never see peace.



Nasarawa women are protesting heavily for justice.#ombugadu #nasarawastate pic.twitter.com/fEoPdAFDbt — Dr. Gaza Kure (@realgazakure) March 23, 2023

Day 2

INEC HAS ROBBED US OF OUR MANDATE IN NASARAWA STATE AND WE ARE DEMANDING FOR JUSTICE. pic.twitter.com/4k8BGVd0zm — Dr. Gaza Kure (@realgazakure) March 23, 2023

Nasarawa women protest against stolen mandate. Urging the inec to do justice by recounting gayam and chiroma ward of lafia local government. pic.twitter.com/aUzv9aW8iY — Alex Jeremiah (@alexjer29800674) March 23, 2023