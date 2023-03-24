Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday March 24, 2023 – Victoria Inyama has reacted to Big Brother winner, Whitemoney, raining abuses on her for bringing up his mother in a comment she made about him.

The former actress who was reacting to a video of Whitemoney telling men that all they need is money to get any woman they want, had said that the reality show star is projecting his disgust of his mother by generalizing all women as his mother.

Reacting to Inyama’s comment, Whitemoney stated that not everything is for clout and people should learn to move on if they don’t agree with certain things.

He added that she should have attacked just him and leave his mother who raised him well out of her comment.

He went on to rain abuses on Inyama who he said just wants to get on the trends list with his name.

Inyama who responded to Whitemoney’s stream of invective on her, shared a post where a friend was encouraging her to keep using her platform because a lot of people are dying in silence.

