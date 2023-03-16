Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday March 16, 2023 – Striker Victor Osimhen has given another update on his future at Napoli amid interest from other top European clubs including Manchester United.

Osimhen has made a name for himself as one of the world’s hottest strikers, scoring 23 goals in 29 appearances across all competitions.

Manchester United are on the hunt for a new central striker and are rumoured to be interested in entering negotiations with Napoli over a potential deal for Osimhen.

The 24-year-old, who has been vocal in his admiration of playing in the Premier League provided another update on his future when questioned about United’s apparent interest in an interview with Sport1.

‘I don’t know what the future holds. I think I’m on the right track ,’ said Osimhen.

‘At the end of the season, I will sit down with my agents and discuss everything. I will also be in talks with the club.

‘I am incredibly grateful to Naples. We will find a good solution together,’ he added.

He increased his Champions League tally for the season to four goals with a brace in Wednesday’s victory over Frankfurt that saw Napoli progress to the quarter-finals of the competition.