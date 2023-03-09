Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, March 9, 2023 – The United States’ Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has been hospitalized after a fall at a hotel in Washington, DC.

The fall happened at the Waldorf Astoria hotel in Washington, DC, on Wednesday evening, March 8 according to reports.

“This evening, Leader McConnell tripped at a local hotel during a private dinner. He has been admitted to the hospital where he is receiving treatment,” a spokesperson for the Kentucky Republican said in a statement.

The 81-year-old is the Senate’s longest-serving GOP leader, known for helping the party achieve key Republican priorities, including filling the Supreme Court with conservative justices, passing Trump-era tax cuts and frequently thwarting Democrats’ legislative agenda.

It’s not the first time the politician is having an accidental fall. McConnell fell at his Kentucky home in 2019, fracturing his shoulder.