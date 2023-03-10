Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, March 10, 2023 – US Representative Lauren Boebert has announced that her 17-year-old son Tyler and his girlfriend are expecting a child next month.

Boebert, 36, broke the news while speaking Tuesday, March 7, at an event hosted by the conservative group Moms for America, where she touted the values of her rural countrymen.

“I’m going to tell you all for the first time in a public setting, that not only am I a mom of four boys, but come April, I will be a gigi to a brand new grandson,” Boebert said and added that she and her husband Jayson “are so excited to welcome this new life into our family.”

The Republican congresswoman went on to praise “rural conservative communities,” saying they have a higher rate of teen moms who refuse abortions compared to their big city counterparts.

There’s something special about rural conservative communities,” Boebert said.

“They value life.

“Teen moms’ rates are higher in rural conservative areas because they understand the preciousness of a life that it’s about to be born,” she added.

Boebert’s home state of Colorado is currently one of only six states where abortion is legal at all stages of pregnancy.

Boebert was a teen mom and dropped out of high school in her senior year when she was pregnant with Tyler.

She eventually got her GED before being elected to Congress in 2020.

Watch her announce share the news about becoming a grandmother below.

Lauren Boebert publicly announced that her 17 year old son, Tyler, will be making her “a 36 year old grandmother” in April.



Boebert: “Now, any of you who have young children who are giving life there’s some questions that pop up. There’s some fear that arises.” #GrandmaBoebert pic.twitter.com/ylcxQKMc9j — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) March 8, 2023