Wednesday March 15, 2023 – American rapper, Hurricane Chris has been found not guilty on all counts in his second-degree murder trial.

The Shreveport rapper was on Tuesday, March 14, cleared of the fatal shooting of 32-year-old Danzeria Farris Jr. in 2020.

Hurricane Chris, real name Christopher Dooley, was on trial in connection with the fatal shooting of 32-year-old Danzeria Farris Jr. who was shot multiple times in a gas station dispute on June 19, 2020.

The trial began last Wednesday (Mar. 8) in Shreveport, Louisiana. Christopher “Hurricane Chris” Dooley also faced charges of possessing a stolen vehicle in connection with the murder. The rapper claimed he was acting in self-defense and attempting to wound but not kill the victim.

The jury began deliberating after closing arguments on Tuesday afternoon and returned a verdict after 9:00 p.m. Hurricane Chris was found not guilty of all charges.

In a statement following the not-guilty verdict, Hurricane Chris thanked those who supported him throughout the “draining” experience.

“Tonight, I was found not guilty of second degree murder and illegal possession of stolen things,” he explained. I wanna thank God, my attorneys at the Washington & Wells Law Firm, and my family for standing with me as my life was on the line. They wanted to give me life if I was found guilty. Now I can hug my son and think about raising him to be a man.”

Hurricane Chris continued, “This situation drained me and affected my health greatly. God I give u all the glory. I got my life back and words can’t explain how I feel. Thanks to everyone who wished me well.”