Wednesday, March 29, 2023 – The United States Government has advised its citizens to be on high alert on Thursday during the mass protest in Nairobi organized by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

In a statement issued by the US Embassy in Nairobi on Wednesday, the embassy said the countrywide demonstrations could take place weekly on Mondays and Thursdays for an indefinite period.

Hence it advised the citizens to avoid protest areas, monitor local media for updates and avoid crowds.

“Keep a low profile, notify friends and family of your safety, be aware of your surroundings, and review your personal security plans,” the alert said in part.

The citizens are also asked to stay alert in locations frequented by tourists/foreigners, have travel documents up to date and easily accessible and carry proper Identification, including a US passport with a current Kenyan visa.

They have been urged to have evacuation plans that do not rely on US government assistance.

The organizers of the Thursday protests say the plans are on and have urged more supporters to turn up.

Police have been battling with those who turn up for the protests.

At least two people were shot dead in mysterious circumstances in Kibera during the Monday protests.

A third victim was shot and wounded on Juja Road while in the hotel where she was serving customers.

The Kenyan DAILY POST