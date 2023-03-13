Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, March 13, 2023 – US-based Kenyan tycoon and Mwale Medical and Technology City (MMTC) Founder Julius Mwale met President William Ruto at State House on Friday, and the two discussed areas of collaboration in Healthcare, Agriculture, and Infrastructure.

Mwale was accompanied by international investors with an interest to invest in Kenya.

“We thank President, Dr. William Ruto, for hosting our delegation at Statehouse, Nairobi.

“The delegation of international investors was led by MMTC’s Julius Mwale and held a strategic consultative meeting under the stewardship of the President in fostering partnerships in healthcare, agriculture and infrastructure which form a base of Kenya’s economy,” MMTC said in a statement.

This is the third time Mwale is meeting President Ruto since he was sworn in.

In September 2022 he met the President during the United Nations General Assembly meeting and later in December held a meeting with the Head of State at the US-Africa summit in Washington, DC.

At the Summit, Mwale also met 18 other African Heads of State as he sought to expand his business empire across the continent.

The businessman has shown interest in reviving Mumias Sugar Company and a firm associated with him was the highest bidder during the miller’s lease bid in 2021.

