Saturday March 18, 2023 – UFC fighter Jeff Molina has opened up on his sexuality after a video of him performing a sex act on another man was leaked on social media earlier this week.

The 25-year-old who shared an emotional statement after the leak, said he was stripped of the opportunity to announce he is bisexual the way he wanted.

It read;

“Not the way I wanted to do this but the chance to do it when I was ready was taken from me.

“I’ve tried to keep my dating life private from social media. I’ve dated girls my whole life and suppressed feelings I had throughout high school being on the wrestling team, throughout college pursuing MMA, and even after making part of the dream happen and getting into the UFC.

“The thought of my buddies, teammates and people I look up to looking at me different let alone treating me different for something I can’t control was something I couldn’t fathom.”

He also said that he was not planning to come out during his career, adding he wanted to be known for his skills rather than being the “’bi UFC fighter”.

Molina, 11-2 so far in his career and 3-0 in UFC, has previously shown support for the LGBTQ+ community, wearing the Pride Month shorts for his fight in June 2022. He’s currently suspended for his alleged role in a betting scheme.

Molina’s announcement makes him the first openly LGBTQ+ male member of the UFC.