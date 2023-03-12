Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, March 12, 2023 – Bomet Governor Hillary Barchok has implored Azimio leader Raila Odinga to call off his planned mass action.

Speaking while gracing the closing of training of County Administrators, Barchok accused Raila of holding the country hostage with his political escapades.

He said mass action would chase away investors who would be concerned about the state of their security.

“If he loves Kenya, if he loves the children of this country, he should stop all these. We will be wasting the time of wananchi if we are going to ask them to come to the streets,” said Barchok.

The county boss in the same breath gave an offer to Raila to keep him busy.

He asked Raila to avail himself to run some of the governor’s errands if he had nothing to do with his time.

“If you don’t have anything to do with your time, then come I offer you a job. You can walk around looking after my cows,” he said.

Raila officially launched the start of countrywide mass action on Thursday after President William Ruto failed to address his concerns after the lapse of his 14-day ultimatum.

