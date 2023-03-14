Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, March 14, 2023 – Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi has assured that no student from Uasin Gishu pursuing studies in Finland under the county’s programme will be deported.

Speaking after meeting Uasin Gishu Governor Jonathan Bii, Sudi said that the two agreed on intervention measures to deal with the situation.

The leaders agreed that a new account is opened with the parents of the students as directors as well as signatories and that the parents will periodically pay school fees as the county government continues to be a guarantor.

Sudi also assured that a programme involving the new students who are yet to travel to Finland shall continue uninterrupted while Uasin Gishu Deputy Governor John Barorot will provide leadership in all matters surrounding the Finland deal.

The MP further noted that county employees behind the racket were suspended even as the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) took over the investigations.

At the beginning of March, parents of the 202 students under scholarships offered by the county government of Uasin Gishu were up in arms after learning that their children were facing deportation.

At the time, the parents argued that they had already paid for six months of accommodation and first semester fees.

Bii, at the time, assured that his government had reached out to Tampere University, Jvaskyla and Laurea Universities to negotiate for an extension of the fee due dates.

The programme involved 384 students who were to be dispatched in four batches.

