Monday, March 13, 2023 – Boxing champion, Oleksandr Usyk’s promoter believes that a bout with Tyson Fury won’t go ahead, insisting that the British boxer is trying to avoid the Ukrainian and is ‘scared to fight’.

His claim comes after Fury demanded that a no rematch clause be added to a potential undisputed heavyweight title bout, in a video posted on Twitter on Monday morning, March 13.

Usyk had previously agreed to Fury’s demands of a 70/30 financial split in favour of Fury – as long as the Gypsy King donated £1m to Ukraine to support as Russia continues their invasion of his home country.

He said: ‘Hey, Greedy Belly. I accept your off of a 70-30 split to fight on April 29 at Wembley.

‘But you will promise to donate £1million to the people of Ukraine immediately after the fight.

‘And for every day you delay you will pay one per cent of your purse to the Ukrainian people. Deal?’

After Fury announced his latest demands, Usyk’s promoter Alexander Krassyuk said the fight won’t happen as Fury is ‘trying to find a way to avoid’ the fight.

Krassyuk told talkSPORT: ‘As Usyk said, the greedy belly (Fury) is still hoping to find a way to pull out. We knew before and know it now.

‘As soon as Usyk accepts a no rematch clause there will still be searching for another thing to find and pull out the fight.

‘I tell you why. He bluffed and Usyk called his bluff. This is 100 per cent. He didn’t expect Usyk to accept 70/30.

‘It’s all about nothing. He’s not prepared and scared to fight. He will try to find a way to avoid Usyk for as long as possible. We don’t trust him, we don’t believe him.”

Krassyuk added: ‘I don’t believe anyone will fight. Even if you accept this now, he will still try to find a way out.’

The Ukrainian’s promoter also claimed that Fury’s team were the ones who originally proposed a rematch clause – something that Usyk had supported.

Fury in his Twitter video though claimed that he had only just found out about any rematch clause.

He said: ‘I’ve been speaking to the lawyers today and Usyk’s people are talking about rematch clauses and all the b****cks.

‘Here’s one to up the ante, how about there is no f***ing rematch clause for both of us, let’s up the ante completely.

‘Never worry about what’s in the future and how many dollars you can get after you’ve been defeated.

‘Worry about the fight, April 29, no rematch clause, the winner takes the glory, the loser goes home with his d*** in his hand.

‘How about that? Agree to that you f***ing b****.’

The heavyweight title fight is fixed for for April 29, though the pair still need to come to terms on a fight.