Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday March 15, 2023 – Tyson Fury has confirmed his undisputed heavyweight showdown with Oleksandr Usyk is ‘definitely’ going down on April 29 at Wembley.

This is coming after the back-and-forth talks between Fury and Usyk over the past week as they look to finalise their potential mega-fight, which will crown the first undisputed king of the division in over two decades.

Usyk was offered a questionable financial split of 30 percent by Fury last week, but he quickly accepted those terms on the condition that his rival donates £1million to his native Ukraine.

The Gypsy King responded on Monday by calling for the rematch clause included in their fight contract to be removed, which left Usyk’s promoter Alexander Krassyuk furious.

Krassyuk slammed Fury of moving the goalposts because he is ‘scared’ of his man, while expressing fears that their undisputed battle will not happen.

Fury has now revealed his training camp officially begins on Wednesday as the April 29 date at Wembley is ‘definitely a worker’.

He said in a video : ‘Hi guys, as fun as it’s been over the last few days terrorising Usyk and his team, tomorrow I’m gonna knuckle down into training camp and I’ll be doing a blackout as I always do on social media.

‘Nav will be running my Instagram account, keeping it all updated on my training progress and how it’s all going.

‘April 29 is definitely a worker, I will see you all on the night. Tune in, or be there or be square. This is the biggest fight in British boxing history, the fight of the century. Two undefeated world heavyweight champions throwing down to see who is the No 1 in the division – the undisputed heavyweight championship on the line.

‘Peace out, good training to Usyk… let the best man win.’

After Usyk accepted his 70-30 financial split, Fury demanded that they head into the undisputed fight without the safety net of a rematch clause.

He said: ‘I’ve been speaking to the lawyers today and Usyk’s people are talking about rematch clauses and all the b****cks.

‘Here’s one to up the ante, how about there is no f***ing rematch clause for both of us, let’s up the ante completely.

‘Never worry about what’s in the future and how many dollars you can get after you’ve been defeated.

‘Worry about the fight, April 29, no rematch clause, the winner takes the glory, the loser goes home with his d*** in his hand.

‘How about that? Agree to that you f***ing b****.’