Friday, 03 March 2023 – Two suspected robbers who were captured on a CCTV footage robbing an Mpesa shop in Mombasa while armed with an AK-47 rifle have been arrested.

The suspects, Festus Mutie Kaloki and Peter Kilaa, were arraigned before a Mombasa court over the February 13 incident that went viral.

Senior Resident Magistrate Rita Orora ordered that the two be detained at Bamburi police station for 21 days to allow the police to finalise investigations.

While narrating the robbery incident, the Mpesa lady said one of the men entered the shop pretending to be seeking cash withdrawal services, and the other, who was carrying an Ak-47, entered without her noticing.

The victim said she was frightened when she saw the gun and had to do what the robbers were demanding out of fear for her life.

They hopped on a boda boda and fled after the robbery incident.

Below is a photo of the suspected robbers.

